Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,256 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 38,807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MSGM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

