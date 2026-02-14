Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.6923.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,118.20. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 148,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

