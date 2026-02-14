Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,862.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,992.40. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,815 shares of company stock worth $75,465,021. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jones Trading began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 685.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

