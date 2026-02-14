Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Silgan by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 825,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 26.2% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

