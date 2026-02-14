Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 2,640.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Pathward Financial by 210.0% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.