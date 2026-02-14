Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,521 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

JQUA opened at $63.75 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

