Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,084,000 after buying an additional 797,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/independent bullish notes reiterate BUY at discounted levels, arguing valuation and long-term growth justify owning DASH ahead of earnings.

Positive Sentiment: Grocery and retail partnerships remain a growth tailwind — sector coverage on Kroger's turnaround highlights DoorDash as a continuing last-mile partner, underscoring recurring GOV opportunity from grocery fulfillment.

Positive Sentiment: Resolution of fraud schemes tied to phantom orders (sentencing reported) reduces an ongoing loss/operational risk and supports margin stability.

Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is paying gig workers (including DoorDash drivers) to close robotaxi doors — demonstrates the value and flexibility of the Dasher workforce, but payments go to drivers (not DoorDash directly), so corporate revenue impact is unclear.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 preview/earnings expectations: previews show an in-line quarter is likely (Bank of America/Proactive), keeping guidance risk moderate heading into the Feb. 18 report.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest items circulating look inconsistent/erroneous (zeros/NaN), so current short-interest headlines are noisy and unlikely to be a reliable near-term driver until clarified.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple driver-related safety incidents and arrests (stabbing attempt, accidental shooting, delivery-related arrests) are generating adverse headlines and reputational risk that can pressure the stock.

Negative Sentiment: Fatal hit‑and‑run coverage and related family lawsuits spotlight potential litigation and regulatory exposure that could create headline risk and legal costs.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares recently — investors sometimes view insider sales negatively when combined with other near-term headwinds.

DASH opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.24.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock valued at $124,509,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

