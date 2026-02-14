Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target at $66.78

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.7778.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Insider Activity at Flex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,489. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after buying an additional 211,046 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flex by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Flex by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.