Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$53.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.05.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$43.30 and a twelve month high of C$57.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.03.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of C$981.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

