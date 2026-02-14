Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$53.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.05.
H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hydro One
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of C$981.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.