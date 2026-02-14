Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.0 million-$174.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.4 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.290 EPS.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp raised Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,540,214 shares in the company, valued at $22,455,491.76. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $40,860.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 612,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,763.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 706,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

