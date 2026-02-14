Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $17.1750. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.