Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $340.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.29.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.85. Humana has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $315.35. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,652,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106,030 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Humana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after purchasing an additional 597,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Several major analysts materially lowered price targets and trimmed estimates (TD Cowen to $173 Hold; JPMorgan to $180 Neutral; Evercore, Cantor, Leerink also cut targets), reflecting concern that Medicare Advantage cost pressures, lower quality (STAR) ratings, and a cautious 2026 earnings guide will weigh on near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Humana reported a fourth‑quarter loss and issued a cautious 2026 outlook (management flagged sharply lower near‑term earnings as Medicare Advantage membership surges but margins remain under pressure), which prompted analysts to slash forecasts and is the primary fundamental reason for downward pressure on the stock. Humana stock falls on disappointing earnings forecast

About Humana

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Stories

