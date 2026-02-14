Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Posts Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.

Inpex Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Inpex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inpex presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.