Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04, FiscalAI reports. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hyatt Hotels’ conference call:

Hyatt reported Q4 system-wide RevPAR up 4% , driven by luxury and leisure demand, and World of Hyatt membership reached 63 million (up 19%), with loyalty members accounting for nearly half of occupied room nights.

, driven by luxury and leisure demand, and World of Hyatt membership reached (up 19%), with loyalty members accounting for nearly half of occupied room nights. Development momentum accelerated — net rooms growth of 7.3% in 2025 and a record pipeline of ~ 148,000 rooms , led by new brands (Unscripted, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select) and strong U.S. signings, including many in new markets.

and a record pipeline of ~ , led by new brands (Unscripted, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select) and strong U.S. signings, including many in new markets. Hyatt completed the Playa sale (~ $2 billion ) and says it is fully transformed to an asset-light model, targeting ~ 90% asset-light earnings in 2026 with guidance for strong fee, EBITDA, and free-cash-flow growth and $325–$375M in shareholder returns.

) and says it is fully transformed to an asset-light model, targeting ~ with guidance for strong fee, EBITDA, and free-cash-flow growth and $325–$375M in shareholder returns. Near-term headwinds include softer U.S. business-transient demand (pressure on select-service), distribution-segment weakness (≈$10M headwind), and lingering impact from Hurricane Melissa/Jamaica hotel closures with insurance timing and amounts uncertain.

Hyatt is investing in AI/automation (agentic platforms with multiple LLMs) that management says has raised group-sales productivity ~20%, improved booking conversion and revenue per booking, and is expected to drive efficiency and revenue gains.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE H opened at $165.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Key Headlines Impacting Hyatt Hotels

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Barclays raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating — a sizable upside endorsement that could attract buyers.

Hyatt beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.33 vs. $0.29) and reported Luxury/Upper Upscale RevPAR strength, signaling pricing power in higher-margin segments.

Management announced AI initiatives including a ChatGPT app to boost search/OTA distribution and guest experience — potential long-term cost savings and booking lift.

Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend (payable March 12), modest yield but a sign of shareholder returns and cash-flow confidence.

Wells Fargo nudged its target up to $171 but kept "equal weight" — a modest, less-convincing upgrade compared with Barclays.

New openings and brand expansion (Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Andaz Heber Valley) support growth in higher-margin resort and lifestyle categories.

Operational/tech wins (e.g., Shiji hitting 400th Hyatt install) and renovation projects point to ongoing investment in distribution and guest experience.

Company reiterated a push toward a 90% asset-light model and plans for more hotel sales — that strategy typically improves ROIC and appeals to investors.

Despite the EPS beat, revenue came in roughly in line/slightly below estimates and company commentary flagged FY26 RevPAR that disappointed some investors — likely the main driver of the stock decline.

Market articles emphasize mixed takeaways from the call (beat on EPS but questions on near-term leisure/business mix and full-year cadence), increasing short-term uncertainty.

In related news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 942.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

