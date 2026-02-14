Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

NEM stock opened at $125.91 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 137.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

