Short Interest in NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG) Expands By 191.8%

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 248 shares, an increase of 191.8% from the January 15th total of 85 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA IWFG opened at $48.95 on Friday. NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $53.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
