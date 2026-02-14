Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 51,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.39, for a total value of $16,739,778.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,897.24. This trade represents a 64.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.81, for a total transaction of $29,710,297.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,513,217.82. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,483 shares of company stock worth $74,052,607. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $324.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.29.

Q4 2025 results showed solid demand and margin recovery — revenue and EPS rose ~13% and ~36% year‑over‑year, operating profit jumped ~49%, and operating cash generation improved. These fundamentals support analyst bullishness and longer‑term earnings upgrades.

Wall Street remains constructive: broker consensus is around a "Moderate Buy" and many firms maintain buy/overweight ratings with price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for the stock if sentiment persists.

Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q1 and Q2, signaling some upward revision to the company's short‑term earnings outlook. (These are modest changes but supportive.)

Zacks also published longer‑range projections (FY2027/FY2028) that are mixed — a small cut to FY2027 was offset by higher FY2028 expectations — leaving medium‑term consensus roughly intact.

Royal Caribbean priced $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes ($1.25B due 2033 at 4.75% and $1.25B due 2038 at 5.25%). The deal increases debt and fixed interest obligations, which can pressure the stock, especially given already elevated capex and leverage metrics.

High near‑term capital spending: management's reported capex jumped materially in Q4, and Quiver data shows insider sales in recent months — both factors can worry investors about future free cash flow and signal reduced insider conviction.

NYSE:RCL opened at $319.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

