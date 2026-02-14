Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 31.80%.

Management reported Q1 revenue of $21.8M (up ~36.5% YoY), Adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M (up ~141%), net income of $4.1M and free cash flow of $7M, while noting full‑year gross margins are expected in the mid‑40% range.

The company completed recertification and resumed full‑scale production of the Digital Flight Control Computer for the F‑16 at Exton, expects IPDG recertification this quarter, and plans to insource F‑16 subassemblies in late 2026 to improve and stabilize margins.

IA completed test flights of its next‑generation UMS on the Pilatus PC‑24, has begun unit production, and expects to begin deliveries to Pilatus in mid‑2026, advancing its position in cockpit automation and autonomous‑flight systems.

Management disclosed near‑term headwinds from manufacturing transitions: F‑16 production transition reduced F‑16 revenue by about $1.2M and the Pilatus UMS migration reduced revenue by about $1.0M in the quarter.

Management disclosed near‑term headwinds from manufacturing transitions: F‑16 production transition reduced F‑16 revenue by about $1.2M and the Pilatus UMS migration reduced revenue by about $1.0M in the quarter. Backlog was ~$75M with Q1 new orders of ~$19M, and the company finished the quarter with net leverage of 0.5x and approximately $83.3M of cash plus credit availability, supporting an active, disciplined M&A pipeline.

Shares of ISSC opened at $19.83 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 53.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 415.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,729 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

