RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,235 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 15,752 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of RSF opened at $14.38 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.