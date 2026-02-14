Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

Intergroup Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTG opened at $27.76 on Friday. Intergroup has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intergroup stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Intergroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intergroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Intergroup currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Intergroup

