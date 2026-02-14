Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.
Intergroup Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTG opened at $27.76 on Friday. Intergroup has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intergroup stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Intergroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intergroup
Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.
