Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $369,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Stories

