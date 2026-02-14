Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,376,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,438,000 after buying an additional 462,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,855,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,953,000 after acquiring an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex‑dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (≈99% above average), indicating short‑term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near‑term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near‑term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price‑target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

