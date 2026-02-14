Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Price Target to $6.00

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperliquid Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PURR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Hyperliquid Strategies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PURR. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

