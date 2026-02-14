Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 7.13%.

Rakuten Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of RKUNY stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Rakuten has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Rakuten alerts:

Rakuten Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.