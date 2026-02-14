UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key International Flavors & Fragrances News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

