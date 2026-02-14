CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 114.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,305,000 after buying an additional 1,728,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,206,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,378 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,588,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,076,000 after acquiring an additional 928,688 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $22,491,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 720.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 613,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 539,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

