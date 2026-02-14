Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $18.71. Holcim shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

HCMLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Holcim Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

