IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.18, but opened at $162.93. IQVIA shares last traded at $166.4330, with a volume of 1,267,486 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $266.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,698,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,772,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

