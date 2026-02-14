Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. Approximately 219,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £224.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £176.22.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

