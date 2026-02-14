Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$90.09. 953,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,105. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on QSR
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Will Social Security checks vanish by 2027?
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.