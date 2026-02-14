Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 41.85%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$90.09. 953,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,105. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

Featured Stories

