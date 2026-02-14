Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. Approximately 219,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Flutter Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Key takeaway — one-sentence reason why the stock moved.

— one-sentence reason why the stock moved. Neutral Sentiment: Details — 2–3 bullets on facts from the articles (earnings, guidance, regulatory actions, M&A, analyst moves, macro impacts).

— 2–3 bullets on facts from the articles (earnings, guidance, regulatory actions, M&A, analyst moves, macro impacts). Negative Sentiment: Implications for investors — expected near-term catalysts, risks, and what to watch next (dates, metrics, guidance revisions).

— expected near-term catalysts, risks, and what to watch next (dates, metrics, guidance revisions). Neutral Sentiment: Source links — each bullet will include the article link for reference.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £224.60.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is £176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.