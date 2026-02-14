SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.5 million-$806.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.2 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,488. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key SPS Commerce News

Here are the key news stories impacting SPS Commerce this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 137.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.