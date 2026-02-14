SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $798.5 million-$806.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.2 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.4%
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at SPS Commerce
In other news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key SPS Commerce News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPS Commerce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and solid profitability — SPS reported $1.14 EPS vs. $1.00 consensus and improved net margin/ROE, showing profitable growth that can support valuation. SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guidance well above street — management set FY EPS at $4.420–4.500 versus ~4.07 consensus, signaling confidence in full‑year profitability and underlying margin leverage. SPSC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Board refresh — company appointed two independent directors (Michael McConnell and Fumbi Chima), a governance move that may be viewed neutrally to mildly positive over time. SPS Commerce Appoints New Independent Directors to the Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance roughly inline — management gave Q1 EPS guidance of $0.950–0.990 vs. consensus ~0.970, so near‑term earnings expectations are broadly as anticipated. SPSC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was $192.65M vs. $193.6M consensus, and while revenue grew 12.7% YoY this miss pressures top‑line momentum expectations. SPS Commerce Q4 Earnings (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance below street — management guided Q1 revenue $191.6M–$193.6M vs. ~$197M consensus, implying near‑term revenue softness that likely weighs on multiple and near‑term growth expectations. SPSC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — a director sold 1,000 shares at ~$79.92 recently; small in size but often read negatively by the market when combined with other soft top‑line signals. SPS Commerce Director Marty Reaume Sells 1,000 Shares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 137.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 83.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.
The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.
