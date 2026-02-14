Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $372,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.