Argus Issues Positive Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Argus from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips approved a $1.8 billion PPF subsea gas development in the Greater Ekofisk area — plan targets ~11 wells, 4 subsea templates and first gas by Q4 2028, supporting long‑dated production growth and infrastructure value. ConocoPhillips Greenlights Subsea Gas Development, Approves $1.8 Billion Project
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners presented plans to invest roughly NOK 20 billion (~$2.1B) to restart production on three Greater Ekofisk fields by end‑2028 — a larger consortium investment signal that lowers execution risk and increases near‑term production visibility. ConocoPhillips and partners to invest $2 bln in Greater Ekofisk gas, condensate
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners formally submitted development plans for the Greater Ekofisk gas fields (reports vary ~$1.8B–$2.0B), providing regulatory clarity but still subject to approvals and timeline risk. ConocoPhillips submits development plans for Greater Ekofisk Area gas fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry press and investment sites are highlighting COP as a trending/closely watched stock and comparing peer moves (e.g., Chevron’s strong 2026 performance), which may drive short‑term flows but are not company‑specific catalysts. ConocoPhillips (COP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and other U.S. oil companies are in talks with Venezuela’s acting president about recouping past nationalization losses — potential long‑term upside if settlements occur, but timing and recovery size are uncertain. Oil Companies in ‘Active’ Talks Over Recouping Venezuela Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips (FY2026 to $2.65, FY2027 to $4.65), reflecting weaker near‑term earnings expectations; analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Scotiabank lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
