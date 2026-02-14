Argus Issues Positive Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Argus from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.