iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV) Short Interest Up 201.5% in January

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,133 shares, a growth of 201.5% from the January 15th total of 1,039 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,389 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF Price Performance

iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF stock. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF

The BlackRock Large Cap Value ETF (BLCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to a narrow portfolio US large-cap value stocks. The fund seeks to maximize total return. BLCV was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

