LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $25.25. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.7070, with a volume of 121,314 shares.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cross Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

LiveRamp Trading Up 5.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LiveRamp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

