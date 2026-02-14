Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.3 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.850 EPS.

Shares of CHKP opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.00 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Check Point Software Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Full Year Results

Q4 results beat and upside FY EPS guide — CHKP posted stronger-than-expected Q4 non-GAAP EPS ($3.40 vs. $2.77 consensus) with revenue roughly in line; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $10.05–$10.85 (above consensus), supporting a constructive near‑term outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Acquisitions / Press Release

AI/security M&A and product momentum — Check Point announced multiple AI/security acquisitions (Cyata, Cyclops, Rotate and earlier Lakera AI) to bolster its AI-security and exposure-management stack, which investors view as strategically important given enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Financial Highlights

Strong cash position and buybacks — large cash balance (~$4.34B after convertible notes) and substantial share repurchases (~$1.4B in 2025, $425M in Q4) support shareholder returns and reduce float concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Earnings Call Highlights

Market reaction to detailed metrics and call — analysts and investors are parsing billings/RPO growth and management’s AI narrative; multiple earnings-call transcripts and recaps provide context but are not single drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time.

Short-interest data appears inconsistent — reports show a spike but the published short-volume figures are malformed (zeros/NaN); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Q1 Guidance / Press Release

Mixed near-term guidance: Q1 revenue guide below Street — CHKP set Q1 FY26 revenue guidance ($655M–$685M) well below consensus (~$746M), which is a potential near-term headwind and explains some analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — several firms (TD Cowen, Wedbush, Barclays, Mizuho, BMO) lowered targets today (though many kept positive ratings), which can cap upside or add caution for traders despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Moves

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

