Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,105.38 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,105.38.
Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Birgit Behrendt acquired 88 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £1,104.40.
- On Monday, December 8th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 100 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, with a total value of £1,096.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
RR opened at GBX 1,226 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,200.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,137.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.
