Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,105.38 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,242 per share, for a total transaction of £1,105.38.

Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Birgit Behrendt acquired 88 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £1,104.40.

On Monday, December 8th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 100 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, with a total value of £1,096.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RR opened at GBX 1,226 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,200.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,137.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,244.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

