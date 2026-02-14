Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.10 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 79 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Russell O’Brien purchased 83 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £150.23.

On Thursday, December 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 90 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 per share, for a total transaction of £150.30.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 192.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.39. The stock has a market cap of £8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 133.40 and a one year high of GBX 196.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 185 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198.80.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

