T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (NASDAQ:TFNS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 596 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Financials ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

T. Rowe Price Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 49.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About T. Rowe Price Financials ETF

The T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (TFNS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on financials equity. TFNS is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TFNS was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

