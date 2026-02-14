Contrasting ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) & Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Sandler Companies 1 2 2 1 2.50

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $389.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 14.77% 22.50% 15.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and Piper Sandler Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN N/A N/A N/A $0.78 230.82 Piper Sandler Companies $1.90 billion 3.00 $281.33 million $15.81 20.45

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN pays out 205.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

