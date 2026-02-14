Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.0%

HBM stock opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.35. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$38.80.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company’s revenue is attributable to the copper business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.