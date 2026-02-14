Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Valvoline from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,961.88. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,501,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,604,000 after buying an additional 1,599,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $57,739,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 1,454,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 189.8% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after buying an additional 1,417,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

