Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 96,935 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 15th total of 31,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMMA opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $34.05.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0044 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

