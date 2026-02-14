DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Up 8.3% – What’s Next?

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 and last traded at GBX 65. 6,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.25.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

