SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85. 274,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 396,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.38. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

