Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 237 and last traded at GBX 236.50. 6,804,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,447,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.87. The stock has a market cap of £526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

