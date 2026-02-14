SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 53,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 75,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $204.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd.
The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.
