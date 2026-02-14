Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 922% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Barco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

About Barco

Barco NV is a Belgian technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced visualization and collaboration solutions. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Kortrijk, Belgium, Barco leverages decades of engineering expertise to deliver high-performance display systems for professional markets. The company’s offerings span digital projection, video walls, image processing, and collaboration platforms, all engineered to meet the rigorous demands of control rooms, corporate boardrooms, healthcare facilities, and entertainment venues.

In the enterprise segment, Barco provides wireless presentation and conferencing solutions that enable teams to share content seamlessly across meeting rooms and remote locations.

