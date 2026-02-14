Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,033 and last traded at GBX 2,035, with a volume of 59788164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,046.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,985 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,932.50.

The firm has a market cap of £34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,282.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,442.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. Also, insider Petros Parras bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,384 per share, for a total transaction of £352,832. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

